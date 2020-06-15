Christopher Oji

Marcus Victoria, 44, has sent a save-our-souls message to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to save her family from a German neighbour, who has been allegedly assaulting them.

Mrs Marcus claimed that the German and his girlfriend had in many occasions beaten her up in her residence in Apapa area of Lagos. According to the mother of two, trouble started in December 16, 2018, when the German expatriate, and his mistress from the Republic of Benin, attacked her over a harmless comment, and stabbed her on her left palm.

Although, the matter which was first reported at the Trinity Police Station but was transfered to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, is now in court, Victoria said the German and his lover have continued to attack her verbally and physically whenever their path cross.