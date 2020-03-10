International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI) has announced the appointment of a new president, Titi Ogufere. Titi officially started her role on Thursday February 27, 2020.

In Dubai, in front of an audience of renowned international designers and architects, the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI) inaugurated Titi Ogufere, CEO of Essential Interiors Consultancy and Publisher Essential Media Group as president. She is the first president of African descent with the unanimous support and vote extended by the IFI members during the General Assembly in 2017.

As the founder of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) and Design Week Lagos (DWL), West Africa’s first global design fair, Ogufere brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organisation. Titi joins as the 21st president of the federation as it nears its 60th and continues to expand, internationally and across all levels of society, furthering the contribution of the Interior Architecture/Design profession through the exchange, development of knowledge, experience in education, research and practice, through fellowship and community.

The new president will focus on shifting the narrative of African design by creating stronger links leading to collaborations between the continent and the rest of the globe with IFI resources. She strongly believes design should be inclusive and as the global voice and authority for professional interior architects/designers, IFI must prioritise this as its central agenda.

Titi Ogufere, IFI’s president said:

“I am excited about this opportunity, especially as the first African to become president of the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI). The design industry is particularly intriguing because if a design doesn’t solve a problem and isn’t of use to a broad group – not just in the developing nations, but globally – then I’d say it’s not a very successful design. I look forward to strengthening relationships across the region, using design to solve problems and improving the profession of architecture and design on a global level,” she said.

Steven Leung, IFI president, 2017-2020 said: “I formally congratulate Nigeria, Africa and the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) on the appointment of Ms. Titi Ogufere as the incoming president of the International Federation of Interior Architects/ Designers.

“We are pleased to have Ms. Ogufere as the first president of African descent with the unanimous support and vote extended by the IFI members during the General Assembly in 2017. We see this opportunity for IFI, to help to expand and uplift literacy, awareness, fellowship and cooperation – not just within the discipline of Interior Architecture/Design but also at a societal and cultural level.