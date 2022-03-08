From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Librarian/chief executive officer of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, has raised the alarm that Nigerians are increasingly losing interest in their local languages, hence the chances of the languages going into extinction sooner than expected.

She observed that many households have chosen to speak and interact in foreign languages and also embraced foreign cultures, thereby not passing the languages and culture to the younger generation.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Prof. Anunobi made the observation in Abuja at an event organised by the NLN to commemorate the International Mother Tongue Day 2022, with the theme “Using Technology for Multilingual Learning.”

The NLN boss urged Nigerians living at home and abroad to ensure their mother languages do not go into extinction, as that is the only original identity they have.

She maintained that Nigerians need to wake up to defend their mother language before its disappear, stressing that the commemorative day was meant to reawakened global consciousness to the safety and security of indigenous languages.

Anunobi said: “We are ever committed to go down to the grassroots of Nigeria’s communities to seek materials and information concerning prominent personalities in those communities.

“Their profiles and history would be translated in three major Nigerian languages, notably, Igbo, Hausa Yoruba and English language, so that people of the next generation would get to know their original identity and languages, which would be published, preserved and documented.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“These materials would now be processed and digitized, uploaded to our website for people to get access to easily.

High commissioner of Bangladesh, Ambassador Masudur Rahman, who was one of the lead discussants at the event, explained that the idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh and was approved by the UNESCO General Assembly in 1999.

He explained that 21st of February, is the anniversary of the day Bangladesh then East Pakistan, fought for recognition from India, which let people of diverse ethno- linguistic communities read and write in their own languages, facilitate and publish textbook, train teachers so that primary level education can, at least, be catered to the pupils in their respective mother tongues.

He added that 40 per cent of 7, 000 languages used worldwide are at some level of endangerment, and if not prevented might likely to go into extinction.

Ambassador of Bulgaria, Mr. Yanko Yordonov, in his remarks, encouraged people with local languages to be aware of the danger of loosing them that is their identity.

He reiterated the commitment of his Country in ensuring mother languages are preserved, documented, published and are accessible in the Internet.