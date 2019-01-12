My father is the first influence in my life. He’s also my best friend. He died 30 years ago. There are two other gentlemen that have profound influence on me: Goziam Onyia, (lawyer) and Pius Okigbo. They are all late now. David Garrick is another lawyer. They took me as their own. They were my father’s best friends. All of them guarded me jealously as their own son. I was blessed to have them. The Governor then wanted me to be a commissioner. I didn’t want to be a commissioner. Three times I was offered the job; I said I’m not interested because I had a relationship with the governor. I contributed to his campaign and I just wanted to be the governor’s friend, continue my business, and make money. He went to Okigbo (my father was late then) knowing full well that he has influence over me and Okigbo summoned me that I have to go and take the job. I couldn’t say no to him. So I had to go and take the job. It wasn’t what I wanted but I’m glad I did because it changed my life completely at the age of 30.

You are also stylish, what informs your dressing?

My dressing reflects my mood. And I don’t dress to impress anyone but my wife. Before I go out she looks at me and say ok you can go. We do the same for each other. She wouldn’t step out of the house except I endorse what she’s wearing and I learnt that from my father. My father would dress up my mother. Someone has to look after you, When my wife wear a dress and the neck is too low, I tell her, the colour doesn’t match, I think you should do it differently. We compliment each other. She’s my band manager. She put together all the musicians on my band and I’m telling you I have one of the finest musicians in my band. We will play anywhere. We play publicly, and we will get any crowd off their feet. She doesn’t play any instrument o. She just manages the band. At times, when we play about 3.am, she would come in and say shut down now. I have been married for 32 years. I met my wife when I was 18-19 years and we got married in 1986. I met her in 1980. She’s my best friend.

What’s the secret of the success of your marriage?

You got to renew your love every time. It’s like a plant, you got to tend to it, water it. You can’t take each other for granted. When you take each other for granted you drift and once you drift, to come back is hard. Everyday, you have to renew your love. You have to find what brought you together in the first place and keep it alive. Human beings are creatures of nature, the way you tend to a plant that’s the way you attend to your relationship. If I get home at night and she’s asleep I kiss her forward, it’s an endearment just to reassure her. It’s not that we don’t have disagreement but regardless of how we disagree, she knows that it doesn’t affect the affection. We also have to be role models to our children; when they see that affection in their parents, they will want to replicate it too. I always tell my son-in-laws (who are now my sons) ‘you can’t have two captains in a ship,’ a woman is more intuited; always listen to your wife. When I don’t listen to her, 10 out of 10, I make a mistake. If you have a good wife, always listen to your wife. Don’t disregard her opinion. It’s very difficult because men are machoistic in nature but I have learnt to listen.

Does she agree with your political moves?

Totally, because this is bound to disrupt her own life too, so I have to carry her along, even when I was leaving PDP. Politics is a casino. If you go around Nigeria today and talk with 200 million Nigerians and ask how many will like to be president, I assure you that 80% of them will like to be president but they don’t want to go through the process. In this casino only one person will win. There’s nothing like a guaranteed winner, except you are running unopposed. If it was a guarantee, Hilary Clinton will be president today. In fact, she would have been president in 2008, Obama would not have been president. So you never know, put yourself forward, do your best and remember one thing: ultimately, you are a tenant in this creation; God is the landlord and the landlord will decide who he wants to run his house. So I don’t know. I will give it my best.