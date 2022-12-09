From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Institute for Policy and Strategic, NIPSS, Kuru, has attributed inadequate preparation to assume leadership position as the increasingly rate of bad governance in Nigeria.

Director of Administration of NIPSS, Rtd Brigadier General Chukwuemeke Udaya made this known while delivering a keynote address at the Princeton Leadership Forum 2022 annual summit and conference of exemplary honor, in Abuja.

He stressed that most african leaders did not pass through any mentoring stage which is affecting their style of leadership and impact in the continent.

“A meticulous leadership recruitment process must include a mentoring process, which contributes in no small measure in yielding good governance and impactful leadership, Mentoring is indispensable in facilitating an effective and successful leadership.

“Leadership monitoring, no doubt makes a diffference as it works directly to positively influence the development and growth of a generation of astute and pragmatic leaders that better appreciate peculiar societal needs and impact they can make in the changing society through a prepared and propose driven leadership.” he added.

He further urged Nigerians, especially youths to decease from destroying INEC property, adding that it is affecting the chances of getting good leaders.

“The increasing destruction of critical INEC facilities- perpetrated by people who are comfortably within the youth age bracket is instructive and should definitely not be seen from people who are projected as, leaders of tomorrow.”

Earlier in an address of welcome, the President Princeton Leadership Forum, PLF, Dr. Chibuike Echem explained that the summit seeks to achieve the leadership sphere of Nigeria, by bringing leaders together to sit down and look at the impact of leadership and its importance in Nigeria, especially in different sectors of the economy.

“Essentially, everybody believes and knows that the problem of this country borders on leadership, and that’s why we are trying to see as an organisation, how we can breach that gap of training. So this year’s summit is to begin that process, it’s an annual event but this is the maiden edition. We have also given awards to leaders who have shown quality.”

He advised Nigerians to look beyond sentiments and vote for a competent leader that would drive economic growth and prosperity in the country.

“I believe Nigerians should look beyond the semantics and sentiments and go for who we truly believe can give us leadership in this country. The person doesn’t have to be my brother or come from my tribe, but let us look at the person’s antecedents and competency, that will help us drive our choice for a leader in 2023.”

Presenting awards to Nigerians who have distinguish themselves in the service of leadership and mentorship, the President of Ugwumba Leadership center for Africa and the Immediate APC Gubernatorial Candidate of Imo state, Uche Nwosu said Nigeria needs to change the narrative of leadership, saying leaders ought to live by example.

“One of the most important part of leadership is what we call influence. If a leader is not able to influence the people he’s leading positively, then be sure that he will influence them wrongly” Nwosu stressed.