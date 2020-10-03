Gyang Bere, Jos

The Political son of pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Solomon Lar and Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau state, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma said Nigeria leaders must eschew religious and ethnic sentiment and focus on the vision of the founding fathers for the growth and development of the country.

Ubandoma, in a press statement in Jos on Saturday said the country is not where the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Chief Obafemi Alwolowo wanted it to be at 60.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the fight against corruption and urged him to channel more energy on what will unit the country further.

“Our founding fathers who fought for Nigeria Independence wanted a better Nigeria than what we have today, they wanted a united and a peaceful country that was why they embrace federalism where every region can be independent

“It is unfortunate that today we have sectionalism, tribalism, nepotism and religion has also come into play. We thought at 60th, Nigeria should have been more develop as other developed countries of the world but we are still underdeveloped.

“As the Executive Chairman of my Local Government, I wish to bear the mind of my people that we should be more united than dividing ourselves. We should channel our energy to what will develop this country than what will tear us apart.

“We must emulate our founding fathers, the Azikiwe, Awolowo and Balewa and other leaders such as Late Chief Solomon Lar who had a better vision for Nigeria than what we have today.”

He called on the economic team of President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly put into in place measures that will revive and boost th country’s economy.

He said Nigeria need courageous leadership with strong political will that wil drive the country deliberately to a developed nation to command respect in the international community.

Ubandoma also rejoiced with Governor Simon Lalong and the people of Plateau State and urged them to imbibe the spirit of peace, unity and togetherness for the prosperity of the state.