Speaking to Journalists on Tuesday, to announce the 2022 celebration of the Divine Manifestation of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the spokesman, Amah Williams, noted that with the global challenges, the solution is lasting peace on earth.

Williams said: “The Creator of Peace is physically dwelling in Nigeria, challenges facing the leaders of the world, especially leaders of this country will be solved if Nigeria will humbled themselves enough and go to him, call on him to intervene in the situation of Nigeria, peace will be returned in Nigeria.”

According to him, it is the most effective instrument of global peace, unity, security and wellbeing of the human family.

To further buttress the significance of leaders to embrace peace, the deputy spokesman, Emmanuel Ekieri, said that the sad things bedeviling the nation were fulfillment of the scripture.

“We just had COVID-19, before the world can contemplate on what to do, the variant took itself out all over the world and there are other stranger pestilence bedeviling the nation. This is not new to us. It is the confirmation of the fact that the kingdom of God is here on earth; peace is a virtue.

“If Nigerian leaders want to solve these issues of crisis, insecurities and others, they should come to him, peace is the way out.”