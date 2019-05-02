Leaders in Nigeria, both political and religious, have been tasked to use their esteemed positions to bequeath a legacy that would aid the development of the society. Chief Imam of Afanta Central Mosque, Osogbo, Osun State, Sheikh Abdul-Wahab Banni, gave the charge at a lecture at the Mouludi Nabiyyi of the Shababul Faydatul Ibrahimiyyah Society of Nigeria, at Igbaye, Odo-Otin Local Government.

He said the attitudes, behaviours and body languages of leaders must be the type that lead to positive attitudinal change that would make the society better than they met it: “Posterity would only be kind to the political and religious leaders whose preachings and behaviours guarantee progress and development of the society.”

Quoting from Qur’an, he reminded them that the “almighty Allah Himself is always pleased with whoever strives in a course that would benefit the society positively. Allah will come to the aid of whoever comes to the aid of other fellow beings.”

Founder and spiritual leader of the organisation, Khadimi Sheikh Muhammadu Mudathiru Sulayman Niyas Ciesse, said the theme of this year’s 35th anniversary event tagged, “Igbaye 2019” was positive behavioural change for the progress of the community: “If the leaders, who are to serve as role models, mentors and mirrors to the society lead with the fear of God, the society would graduate from good to better and best rather than moving from bad to worst.”

The event was attended by dignitaries from South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, Senegal, Benin Republic among others.