Ifeanyi Okechi, Enugu

The Enugu state command of the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires has honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in recognition of his administration’s continued support to the organisation; including attending to the welfare of widows of fallen heroes.

Others whose contribution to the growth of the legion were also recognised include the GOC 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj. General Abubakar Sadiq Maikobi, the Garrison Commander 82div Nigerian Army, Brig. General Peter Malla, Commissioner of Police Enugu state, Suleman Balarabe, State Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mrs. Chinwe Kannu, Mr. Ogbonnaya Kalu of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Chairman, Enugu East Local Government Area, Hon Alex Ugwu.

This was the highlight of activities at the special passing out parade of its Batch ‘E’ Cadets comprising about 170 cadet officers in Enugu, recently. The command used the occasion to provide lifeline to 20 widows of departed military heroes as they were empowered with equipment to carry on various vocations.

Items given out to the widows include sewing machines, grinding machines, big coolers, gas cookers attached with big frying pans for baking and others.

Lt. Col. W. J. Kore who represented the GOC and the review officer respectively, at the event, described the legion as worthy partners in the security architecture of the country. He said that the Enugu state command has a reputation of maintaining security and surveillance adding that their providing skills and training to widows of fallen heroes of the Nigerian armed forces would no doubt help in alleviating insecurity in the society and also poverty, among the military widows.

In his address, Chairman, Nigerian Legion Council, Enugu State, Emeka Igwesi said that the body has overtime surpassed the expectations of many including the Ministry of Defence and the Federal Government because of the spirit of intendment objectives by which the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires were being realised.

The Chairman who assured that the legion would not stop at empowering the widows alone, said they would extend the humanitarian work through a broad based programme that will involve visit and support to “veterans who are incapacitated, bedridden or poor and also providing sponsorship programmes for the children and orphans of fallen military heroes in tertiary institutions” among others.

He disclosed that a proposal has been submitted to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army for the sponsorship of the programme.

On security, he said that the passing out parade of the legion shall provide quality human resource for crime control and security management assuring that they would be expanding capacity and proficiency of their training team to tackle insurgency permanently.

“The Nigerian military is the best disciplined military in the world,” he said, while counselling the trainees to always maintain discipline and integrity for the positive face of the military. He urged them to collaborate with other security agencies to maintain law and order in the country.

Igwesi also lauded both the federal and Enugu state governments for their unwavering support even as he urged them to proffer more means of making the Nigerian Legion more viable to help in empowering the widows and others more by giving them job opportunities, scholarship to the needy and funding their needs.

One of the beneficiaries of the empowerment scheme, Mrs. Sarah Ugwuabonyi, on behalf of the military widows expressed their gratitude to the legion and the government for the kind gestures to the needy and vulnerable.

“I want you to continue this good work because the God of poor widows shall bless you abundantly for putting smiles on our faces after our husbands left us prematurely,” she said.