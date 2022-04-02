By Chinelo Obogo

A Nigerian man, Adeyinka Shoyemi, 45 has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment on Thursday, 31 March, for inciting racial hatred against the Igbo in his online post.

According to the UK Met Police website, Shoyemi was found guilty on November 30, 2021 of eight counts of inciting racial hatred after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command launched an investigation in March 2019 after members of the public raised concerns to police about online social media posts which contained comments aimed at the Igbo. The posts were created by accounts under the name “Adeyinka Grandson” and were reported to police via the online reporting tool www.gov.uk/ACT

Shoyemi posted the incriminating video which was seen by Saturday Sun, on his social media page on Friday, October 23, 2020 , warning the Igbo living in the South West to leave within 48 hours and everyone who refuses to leave will be ‘dead meat’.

This material was assessed by specialist officers within the Met’s Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU). After assessing the posts, which contained commentary encouraging attacks against the Igbo, officers determined these posts were in breach of UK’s legislation and a formal investigation was launched.

The activity was all found to be linked to Adeyinka Shoyemi.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Our Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit – the first of its kind to be established anywhere in the world – was instrumental in identifying Shoyemi and his activity.

“Over the last ten years, the CTIRU has been at the forefront of getting harmful content removed from the internet, and detecting and investigating potential terrorist-related activity online.

“We continue to need the help and support of the public and I would encourage anyone who comes across material or posts that could be related to terrorism or violent extremist activity to report it to us, so that our specialist officers can take action where necessary.”

Shoyemi was first arrested in August 2019 at his home address. Officers searched his address, along with two others in London that he was associated with, and recovered various digital devices.

Shoyemi was released on bail while detectives carried out further enquiries and analysed the devices seized. He was charged in May 2020 with six counts of inciting racial hatred.