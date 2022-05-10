This year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) held on May 3, 2022, presented another opportunity to assess the Nigerian media and how free it is to perform its role as the watchdog of the society. Held annually across the world since 1993, the WPFD aims at celebrating the spirit of journalism, assessing the state of press freedom across the globe and paying tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties. This year, the theme is, “Journalism under digital siege.” It highlights the risks journalists face in the discharge of their duties, especially with regard to digitally mediated attacks.

Globally, the media is going through some stress. In 2021 alone, 55 journalists were reportedly killed around the world. This is even said to be the lowest annual death toll in over a decade. According to UNESCO, 87 per cent of the killings since 2006 remain unresolved. There are other forms of violations, such as physical attacks, intimidation and imprisonment.

An international non-governmental organisation, Reporters Sans Frontieres or Reporters Without Borders (RSF), in its 20th World Press Freedom Index, decried what it calls media polarisation fuelling divisions within and between countries. The 2022 index highlights the effects of a globalised and unregulated online information space that encourages fake news and propaganda. It cited the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, saying the physical conflict was preceded by a propaganda war. Some of the world’s worst countries for press freedom, according to RSF, include Myanmar (176th), China, Turkmenistan (177th), Iran (178th), Eritrea (179th) and North Korea (180th). In Africa, Nigeria, according to the RSF, is one of the most dangerous and difficult places for journalists to practise.

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) corroborates this view. According to the group, media freedom is still under attack in Nigeria. It warned that threat to the media is a danger to democracy and reminded governments at all levels that a free and independent media that could hold the government accountable was essential for a strong and sustainable democracy. While decrying some proposed obnoxious laws that sought to criminalise journalism practice in the country, the NGE noted that government must take the lead in protecting media freedom.

Though government enacted the Freedom of Information Act some years back, ostensibly to enhance the free flow of information in the country, there are some impediments to realising that objective. Some radio and television stations have been sanctioned for airing what the government considered offensive. Last year, a non-governmental organisation, International Press Centre, said between 2016 and 2020, a total of 150 press freedom violations and attacks occurred in Nigeria.

However, the Federal Government has a different view. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was recently reported to have said that Nigerian press was among the freest and most vibrant in the world. President Muhammadu Buhari, in his message to mark this years’ press freedom day, pledged to continue ensuring that journalists’ rights and privileges in the lawful performance of their professional duties were protected. Essentially, the Nigerian constitution makes case for a free and vibrant press. Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empowers the media to uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people without any encumbrance. Section 39 of the Constitution also stipulates that every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference. Article 19 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and some other international conventions uphold the right to freedom of expression.

These rights notwithstanding, the media in Nigeria needs to go into serious introspection because the standard is seriously going down. There are many quacks masquerading as journalists and bringing the profession to disrepute. Besides, the welfare of journalists in Nigeria is often taken for granted. Most times, some of them are owed arrears of salaries, which prompt them to resort to unethical practices to survive. These days, it has become difficult for many media organisations to remain afloat. Cost of production and wage bills are very high. All these have boxed the media to a corner. There is need for practitioners to brainstorm and find ways of navigating through the problems. The NGE, for instance, has asked the Federal Government to make newsprint, broadcast equipment and all other consumables in the media sector tax free to save the industry from total collapse.

It is important to note that the media played a pivotal role in our gaining independence in 1960 and in achieving our current democracy. It should never be allowed to die. We ask the government to see the media as partners in the democratic space because democracy will not survive without a free and strong press. The United States of America is what it is today partly because of a virile press. We congratulate the Nigerian press for holding forth despite many odds and urge it to continue to hold the government accountable to the people.

