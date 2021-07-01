The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has promised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would remain an ally of the Senegalese Armed Forces for the good of the Sub-saharan Africa.

Irabor gave the assurance at a cocktail party organised by the Defence Headquarters in honour of the visiting Inspector-General of the Senegalese Armed Forces on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the visit by the Senegalese military chief had afforded them opportunity interact on issues on common interest to Nigeria and Senegal and by extension the West African sub-region.

He said that the two armed forces had been having fruitful interactions in the area of training of officers both in Nigeria and Senegal.

“What I would like to leave with you is that the armed forces of Nigeria remains an ally of the Senegalese armed forces.

“I am sure your various interaction here in Nigeria might have given you along with members of your entourage a sense as to the hospitality that Nigeria and Nigerians give to her visitors.

“I will like to assure you that the very warm relationship that exist between our armed forces will be fostered under my leadership.

“As you go back, be rest assured of our renewed commitment to meeting the need of which we share the common interaction both in the past, today and of course looking ahead to the future,” he said.

Responding, the Inspector-General of Senegalese Armed Forces, Niang, thanked the CDS for the warm reception and hospitality given to him during through the visit.

Niang also expressed the commitment of the Senegalese military to strengthen relationship with Nigeria for the benefit of the people both countries and Africa in general.

He lauded the Nigerian military for building strong institutions across the country, adding that Nigerian military remained a strong force in the continent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cocktail had in attendance the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, representatives of other service chiefs and principal staff officers of DHQ. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.