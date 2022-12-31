From Fred Itua, Abuja

Miss Rebecca Osemede Iyoha, daughter of David Iyoha, a former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly has been honoured by a Canadian-based Golden Key International Honour Society for her academic excellence and achievement as an outstanding foreign student in the country.

Miss Iyoha is a final year student of Bio-Chemistry at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. By the Honour, Miss Iyoha was granted all benefits and privileges due to members of the Honour Society in Canada and across the world.

The Golden Key National Honour Society was founded in November 29, 1977, and it is recognised globally in the UnitedStates of America, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bahamas, etc, as the world’s largest collegiate honour society.

Her dad, Mr. Iyoha in his reaction to the honour, said: “I give glory to God Almighty for counting us worthy to have a daughter who has not only made us proud but has also brought honour to our beloved country. This honour is not only to me and my immediate family but also to Esan land, to Edo State and to Nigeria, because this honour done to her will further pave way for other Nigerian immigrants that may wish to go abroad for further studies.”

Miss Iyoha after receiving the Honour, promised to continue to make her father land proud in all she does.

She said: “I will ensure that I will always be associated with noble and honest activities that will promote the good image of my country Nigeria across the world, and also make my parents proud for having me as their daughter.”

She advised Nigerian students in the diaspora to be serious with their studies, to be polite and focus, to be honest with themselves on what they really want to achieve in life, and to always be ready to pay the price of what it takes to live a successful life in foreign countries.