The Nigerian Embassy in Moscow have received 107 Nigerian students who gained scholarship to study in Russian Universities under the Nigeria-Russia Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Mission in Moscow on Friday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the Nigeria-Russia Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) has been in existence since the Soviet era and took its current form 1997 where thousands of Nigerians have benefitted from the Russian Federation scholarships.

Receiving the scholars at the Airport, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Abdullahi Shehu welcomed them stating that the programmes will strengthen bilateral relations between both countries and facilitate knowledge and technology transfer to Nigeria.

Shehu said that the opportunity to study on scholarships for Nigerian students at various Russian universities represents a successful cooperation in the field of education between Nigeria and Russia.

Noting that the BEA is one of the most important areas in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Shehu affirmed the support of the Nigerian Embassy to the student, urging them to be of good behaviors in their schools, be law abiding and see themselves as ambassadors of Nigeria in Russia.

“I congratulate you and I wish you well in your studies. In respect to renewal of your passport, whenever your passport is getting to nine months to expire, you should not forget to reach out so that we can book you.

Because you know that the passport booklet may not be available as at the time you may need it so give us sufficient notice, minimum of nine months.

“So that we can process your passports so that the school authorities can process your visas.

“Russia is safe and secure but you have to behave yourself. Know the kind of company you are going to keep.

“When you are paid the stipends, please be very prudent in the management of your stipend. You must take care of yourselves because it is extremely cold. Do not expose yourself to cold.

“You must know that you are beginning to build your future from here, and what you achieve from here will help you to live the very good life and will help to building yourselves and building our country.

“The most important thing I will like you to demonstrate is absolute patriotism. You should see yourselves as the ambassadors of Nigeria in Russia.

“Whatever you do will reflect on the character of the country. So you have to portray a good image,” Shehu admonished.

The ambassador expressed appreciation to the Russian Government and thanked the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs of Nigeria for facilitating the movement of the scholars.

The students expressed their gratitude to the Embassy of Nigeria in Moscow and to Ambassador Shehu in particular for coming to the airport to welcome and encourage them.

They also thanked the Nigerian government for the support and opportunity given to them.

The Nigerian Embassy in Moscow stated that the scholars for the 2022/2023 arrived Russia in three batches beginning from Nov. 17, Nov. 26 and Dec. 1 respectively, accompanied by an officer from the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB).

The first and second batches of forty-one (41) and twenty-three (23) scholars had arrived Russia on 17th and 26th November 2022 respectively and settled in their respective institutions.

Majority of the students are enrolled to study Medicine, Engineering and Technology.

Overall, Nigeria has over 500 students in the Russian Federation under the bilateral education scholarship, while more than 1500 students are private students spread across Russian universities. (NAN)