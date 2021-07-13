Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo, has hailed the roles of Nigerian missions abroad, describing them as key export enablers for the achievement of the zero-oil plan.

He disclosed this at the weekend when he hosted the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on a courtesy visit to the NEPC headquarters, Export House, Abuja.

The Zero Oil Plan is a blueprint for a strategic non-oil export-led economic diversification agenda with an ambitious agenda that targets 20 percent of Nigeria’s GDP to be attributed to non-oil exports and aimed at the realisation of at least, $30 billion in non-oil exports by 2025 and creating 500,000 additional jobs annually.

While presenting the Outstanding Export Enabler Award to the minister, Awolowo said it was in recognition of the collaboration between NEPC and the ministry in driving the diversification of Nigeria’s export portfolio by deepening the ability of Nigeria’s foreign missions to facilitate export commercial diplomacy, collaborate on opening up foreign markets for Nigerian products, providing international trade administration to support Nigerian companies get into target markets and collaborating on setting up the commercial service partner programme.

The minister praising Awolowo said he has made NEPC one of the most successful agencies in the country.

