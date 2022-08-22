From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Nigerian Monarch, Oba Okunuola Osefaja Ajibike, the Atayero of the Aramoko Kingdom in Ekiti state, HRH Ambassador Olusegun Aderemi has been honoured with the Key to Franklin Township, Somerset County, New Jersey United States of America (USA).

The Monarch was honoured for his outstanding personality, pragmatic leadership and commitment to opening diaspora doors for Nigerians to explore their full potentials.

The traditional ruler who was recently done the honour with proclamations

from the Mayor of Franklin Township, Philip Kramer, and that of Newark, Ras Baraka all in New Jersey, is said to be a rallying point for the youths, women, the elderly as well as the less privileged in society.

A statement by his Media Consultant, Solomon Amande, made available to newsmen at the weekend stated that the honour “is coming at a time the nation needs to be rebranded for the outside world to see the inherent greatness of the country.

“Oba Aderemi create history by breaking the boundaries to solidify ties with the International communities to attract foreign direct investments.

“The Ekiti state monarch who is among the few traditional rulers in Nigeria that have upheld the culture and tradition of their people recently received two proclamations from the Mayor of Franklin Philip Kramer, and the Mayor of Newark , New Jersey, Ras J Baraka.

“The proclamation has given Oba Aderemi the keys to the city which means he can live and operate legitimately without let or hindrance in the way and manner he deems fit.

“In a similar vein, the Mayor of the city of Newark, New Jersey also acknowledged the pragmatic leadership of His Royal Highness Olusegun Aderemi and gave him express permission to do business and other international engagements in his domain.

“This attestation from both the Mayor of Franklin and Newark, New Jersey, giving Oba Okunuola Osefaja Ajibike, the Atayero of Aramoko kingdom credence to dwell and transact business in the United States has opened doors for other Nigerians to also explore.

“The relationship between Oba Olusegun Aderemi and the outside world especially the United States of America is building their trust to do business with Nigerians.

“As the custodian of the cultural heritage of the good people of Aramoko-Ekiti, HRH Oba (Dr.) Olusegun Aderemi is at the forefront of the process of rebranding Nigeria to take back her seat among the comity of nation-states.

“The monarch, apart from being an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and business mogul is also a good ambassador of Nigeria to other nations. He is a rallying point for the youths, women, the elderly, and the less privileged in society. Oba Olusegun Aderemi exalts great leadership and entrepreneurship prowess.

“In the eyes of the world, HRH Oba Aderemi has earned Nigeria a place on the world economic map with his connections and transparent attributes.

“Born in Aramoko, Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Aderemi is a great philanthropist, great achiever, astute builder, and motivator. He is a large employer of labour, a devout Christian, and a Church elder.

“Irrespective of his Christian lining, the respected Monarch has never deviated from the tradition bequeathed to him by his forefathers. He has also upheld the culture and ancestry footing of his people since the assumption of the throne of his fathers.

“Oba Aderemi’s recent awards from the international community and proclamation from Counties in the United States have brought so much good to Nigeria and its citizens. He is a leading light in the bid to rebrand our nation and make things right for the good and prosperity of the citizens,” the statement concluded.