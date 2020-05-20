Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Traditional rulers under the umbrella of National Association of Royal Fathers of Nigeria have hailed the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement after an emergency meeting in Owerri, yesterday, National President and Secretary of the association, Eze Thomas Obeiefule and Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, respectively, described Gambari’s appointment as a consolatory and stabilising development in the nation’s polity.

While expressing their happiness and satisfaction with his appointment by President Buhari, the royal fathers noted that Gambari having being successful in previous outings for the country and continent would inject his experience in his new position.

“Prof. Gambari, a prince of the Gambari Royal Dynasty in Ilorin, Kwara State had been maximally successful in service to Nigeria and humanity in general over key appointments. The new Chief of Staff is not only of a royal blood, but also one that ranks among eminent personalities of the world. He is a firebrand scholar of international repute and a brilliant diplomat,” the royal fathers said.

The association also congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari for the opportunity given to the Gambari dynasty to produce the president’s chief of staff.