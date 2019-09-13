Peter Anosike

A Nigerian company, Irukka Online Ltd, has made history by powering the biggest dome in the world. The 100,000 sitting capacity auditorium belongs to the Abuja-based Dunamis Church.

Prior to the construction of the Abuja dome, St Peter’s Basilica in Rome with 60,000 sitting capacity was the biggest in the world.

Speaking on the project, the Chairman of Irukka Online Ltd, Ifeanyi Onwubiko, said that powering the dome was a feat because it defied many electronic companies both within and outside Nigeria who were invited for trial.

According to him, Irukka Online Ltd boasts of topnotch team of sound engineers in addition to selling musical equipment.

He said that after the construction of the auditorium, the general conclusion was that no company in Nigeria would have the capacity to power it.

Onwubiko said that it was for that reason that many electronics companies from Europe and America were invited for trial but they all failed. According to him, Irukka Online Ltd. used the opportunity to prove to the world that Nigerian companies can succeed where their western counterparts fail.

He commended the General Overseer of the Dunamis Church, Pastor Paul Enenche, for giving Irukka Online Ltd. the opportunity to prove to the world that Nigerians could be first among equals with respect to technology and sound engineering.

According to him, what gave him the confidence to go for the job was because Irukka Online deals with the best music equipment brands in the world.

He said, “I am very happy that Irukka Online Ltd. has made Nigeria in particular and Africa in general proud by powering the biggest dome in the world. Many sound companies were invited both from within and outside the country to power the sound system in the church but they failed. The reason is because there is no place in the world with such huge capacity. So, that we were able to provide the sound system in such a dome was technology at its best.