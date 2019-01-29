Christine Onwuachumba

Amina Isa was born in California, USA, to Abdulrazaq and Kate lsa, 25 years ago.

She holds a degree in Public Relations and Master’s in Fine Arts from the University of Southern California Film School, Syracuse University, New York

She veered off into music and fashion where she hopes to make a difference.

Amina was recently in Nigeria where she launched her music. She spoke to Daily Sun on the prospects for her fashion brand and vision for the future

How did you get into music?

I have been singing for as long as I can remember. However, the courage to get into the studio and record a song started only five years ago. Since then, my life has revolved around the studio and recording music. Over time now, I am becoming more comfortable with the whole experience.

Would you say that you took to music as a passion or for the financial benefits?

It is definitely not for the monetary benefit. If it is for anything, I can say that my love for music drove me to it while getting into it professionally was just a natural progression because I have been doing it in private for so long. And it is something I can utilize to get my name out there, meet people and network. It is not for the cash.

The music industry is very competitive in Nigeria. How do you intend to grow your brand, stand out and remain on top of the game?

I believe that if you do what you love with a sense of honesty and genuineness, things will work perfectly for you. That is how it has been with my life.

Anything that I put my heart into, I always find the way to make it happen for me. It might not be the way others want for themselves, but it has always worked out for me.

There is no doubt about the competitive nature, and many people have had disappointments, I know that I will find a path that works right for me in the industry. I believe that there is room for my kind of sound. I haven’t really heard any other artiste or a team of artistes who have done my kind of music. So I am confident that there is a place for me there, competitive or not, I think people need the kind of music that I have to offer.

What inspires your kind of music?

I listen to different kinds of music. I get influenced by different kinds of music but I like listening to easy flowing music. The kind of music that can keep you relaxed, the kind of music you would like to play when you are driving.

I am inspired by things that I see, what I feel when I go to certain places when I am on vacation and ultimately, how I feel when I am with friends. That is the kind of vibes that I try to recreate in my music. I really get that sort of feelings when I listen to Sade Adu’s songs as well as Mr. Eazy.

How has the journey been so far? Are there some challenges in trying to reach your goal as a musician?

I think it is a little premature to really see how it is in the industry for me per se because I have just finished with my Master’s degree programme at USC in California. I must confess that prior to that, I wasn’t 100 percent into music.

I was focused on school and had carefully placed music by the side. Now, I desire to bring it to the forefront of my energy. So, we would see how it goes and God willing, everything will go according to plan. People make their plans, and God laughs. Who knows what will happen but so far, so good.

You are also a fashion designer. Can we talk about your fashion brand?

Koy and Victoria is my initiative. I came up with the concept, about four years ago but prior to that I have always been in tune with fashion. I was taking fashion classes right from my secondary school days. I would draw sketches and try my hands on school uniform. It got me into trouble though but I was still doing it. I had great fashion sense so I started a fashion line. It was a natural progression for me

Koy and Victoria is a women’s wear brand targeted towards women aged 18 and above. It is a lifestyle brand that is for the women that loves to feel good, feel free and sexy as well as being able to explore. A lot of the pieces are transitional, and you can wear them when you are partying or just going casual. You can dress it up or dress down

Can you tell us about your products?

Some pieces are being produced here in Nigeria. We have the adire pieces, and the silk adire collection which is made in Nigeria but it is marketed globally.

Is your fashion line high-end?

It’s made market. So the most expensive thing is probably going to be about $250 dollars and the most affordable thing will probably be around $65 dollars. That is because it is made out of silk.

How have you been able to combine both, trying to excel in the fashion line as well as in music?

I think they go hand in hand. I can use the music persona to help elevate the fashion. But I think that this is something that a number of successful artistes have done.

I am passionate about too. It is a natural thing that I enjoy doing. I have enjoyed every minute and every opportunity that came my way.

What should people expect from Koy and Victoria?

We have officially launched the product now which means that you can go on our site and actually buy the physical pieces.

Where do you hope to be in the next ten years?

In the next ten years, I would be an established brand globally but known as a Nigerian brand catering for women of all sizes, shapes and making them look beautiful. I will also be working on my music, consistently.

Who or what do you consider as your greatest influence?

My parents have been very supportive and I am very blessed in that regard.

My father Mr. Abdulrazaq lsa, has been extremely supportive, while my mother, Mrs Kate lsa is helping me to stay motivated and stick to my passion.