Rita Okoye, Lagos

Budding music artist, Solomon Ifeanyi (known professionally as “Sniffy”) has said that even though the Nigerian music industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, it should grow beyond the popular genre it is known for.

Sniffy said it will be a win for the industry if other genres are encouraged and allowed to thrive.

‘Nigerian music is everywhere, that’s a fact but we are yet to tap into several other genres we have. It is not always about fast tempo music, but calm and sweet music should be encouraged, too. I believe we are getting there with time,’ said Sniffy.

Sniffy, who is also a professional dancer, revealed that although he started as a dancer, he does not see dance as something he would love to do for the rest of his life.

‘Well, I don’t know! I feel like it’s something I love doing as an addition to my act. Not necessarily something I want to spend my entire existence on,’ he said when asked why he chose music over dance.

The Delta State-born musician says that he is ‘passionate about not just music, but entertainment as a whole. Although music has always been there since I was a kid, but professionally it started when I dropped my single “Love you” a few years back.’

Sniffy, a Chemistry graduate of the University of Abuja, describes the entertainment industry as a jungle where every artist has to fight for themselves first due to the diverse talents in the field.

‘The industry is a maze, a jungle to survival and a challenge to success. For you to be heard, you have to work very hard and be prayerful as well. There are lots of talents that you have to beat for you to be known.’

Speaking on the effects of fame, he said: ‘It has changed me in many ways, I can’t really explain. There are positive and negative realisations. There’s pressure. But discipline has been my watchword and the God factor, he watches over me. I also have good people that look out for me.’