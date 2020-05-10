Multi-talented Nigerian record producer Adewumi Adeyanju Moses popularly known as Biesloaded made his first debut single titled “Blogger Blogger” which features the Marlians records signee rapper Mohbad alongside the indigenous rap king, Kabex.

The song was produced by Rexxie, mixed and mastered by Spiritmyx.

Adewumi Adeyanju is an internet blogger born in his hometown, Ilesa, to Mr and Mrs Ayoade Adewumi in August 17, 1993. He is the last child of two.

He attended Funto international academy for his primary education and proceeded to Pre-Varsity Education Centre, Ilesa for his secondary education where he finished his O’levels. In 2011, he was admitted into the pre-degree programmer at the renowned University of Ilorin. Upon the completion of the programmer he was offered a provisional admission to study Pure and Applied Physics at the Institution. In 2013, he co-founded the website; Biesloaded an entertainment website, with a friend; Ojimi Ayomide.

The website has since been a tool of publicity through which upcoming artistes have been shot to limelight and a fountain that has quenched the news-thirst of numerous, diverse internet surfers over the years.

The success and wide-reach of this blogging venture facilitated his partnership deal with Zlatan as part of the musician’s publicity team.

At 27, Adewumi Adeyanju otherwise known as Biesloaded has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment scene as “blogger blogger”. With his rapport with fellow top bloggers and established connections in the music industry, the sky is the starting point for this young, hardworking entrepreneur.