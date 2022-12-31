Nigerian filmmaker, music video director and cinematographer, Ibekwe Emmanuel Chisom also known as BOY ZAVAGE has hailed the Nigerian music industry for lifting the bar for high-quality music video production.

According to him, the time when Nigerian music videos didn’t match up to international productions is long gone. He credited this development to industry icons such as Clarence Peters, TG Omori, and other renowned music video directors who have raised the bar for creativity and innovation, and as a result, made the Nigerian music videos more competitive with those shot in developed countries.

BOY ZAVAGE, who has shown to be one of the Next Rated music video directors in Africa, has had his hand on a couple of things since the beginning of his career. He is not only a genius in making awesome music videos; he has done well for himself in the area of documentaries and film-making.

“Nigeria is sure blazing the trail when it comes to African entertainment and music in particular. One of the celebrated elements of excellence in the Nigerian music industry is the world class music videos being put out by A list artistes. Right from the middle 2010s to date, when the top five music video directors are being listed, certain important videographers sit on top of the list, as they have earned recognition as the country’s most prolific and classy music video directors.”

The multi-talented Young music director clocked 22 on the 18th day of December this year. Ibekwe Chisom Emmanuel was born on the 18th December 2000 in Imo State, Nigeria. He is a filmmaker, music video director and cinematographer. Fortunately, Boy ZAVAGE has always shown interest in football right from childhood. Perhaps, he might be playing in the elite football league if he hadn’t gone into the creativity business.

Chisom Emmanuel, also known as Boy ZAVAGE is a Nigerian music video director and cinematography, and a fashion stylist. BOY ZAVAGE has directed music videos for artists known as Mohbad, Kpee, C blvck, and many more in the industry.