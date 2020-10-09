Rita Okoye, Lagos

In a bid to carve a niche for himself and brand, budding Nigerian musician Dennis Tita Galega has unveiled his new stage name, ‘Menace’, to help reposition his brand in the entertainment industry.

Giving reason for the name change, Galega, now referred to as ‘Menace’, cited the avoidance of impersonation and the need to carve out a unique name that signifies a new dawn and pathway.

Known for this unique and melodious style of rap music, Menace is also a singer and producer of most of his songs.

Speaing on upcoming projects, Menace mentioned a new EP in the works, saying fans should keep their fingers crossed as a lot of work is being done to reward them for sticking with him for so long.