Nigerian National Legacy Awards recipient, Mr. Chimezie Emewulu has been applauded by the leadership of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards for his significant and relentless contributions to the Nigerian information communication technology industry. This was made known during the presentation of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards to him in Lagos by the Executive Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards, Mr. Ovie Odubu.

Profiled alongside other notable personalities having successfully undergone a merit-based and evaluation screening process, Mr. Chimezie Emewulu no doubt has written his names boldly on the sands of time.

He is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Seamfix Limited. A multi-talented business strategist and radical reformer with over eleven years of experience as a technopreneur.

He holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Nigeria,

Nsukka, and has amassed a wealth of professional experience making him a

connoisseur at taking advantage of business opportunities as well as taking risks.

He has led several development initiatives at Seamfix, managing the growth of the company from 500 USD to an initial annual revenue of over seven (7) figures in dollars and creating unique market positioning for the company as a thought-leader in Nigeria’s ICT ecosystem, both in the B2B and B2C markets.

He has earned numerous awards endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Interswitch, Nigerian Technology Awards among others, for his contributions to the ICT sector of

Nigeria. He is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, a Member of the Institute of Directors, Nigeria, an alumnus of Stanford Seed Transformation Program 2020, and a member of the Young Entrepreneurship Council (YEC).

Some of his other notable awards and recognitions include Tech CEO of the year (Nigeria Tech Awards 2017 & 2018), Most Enterprising Tech Entrepreneur of the year (Nigeria Tech Awards 2019).

As a result-oriented leader, his energy and creativity drive productivity and the

positive work environment at Seamfix. His vision and proactivity were instrumental to Seamfix’s exploring the opportunities of the Federal Government’s Cashless Policy Initiative.

Under his leadership, Seamfix has delivered on over 30 large-scale projects for State Governments, Nigerian Police Force and SIM registration solutions for the top telecommunication companies in Nigeria including MTN and Airtel. He was at

the forefront of negotiating and executing some of Seamfix’s critical projects including the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) joint qualification system, NIMC biometrics registration, iTranscript solutions for tertiary institutions, and more.

These automated solutions/platforms continually drive productivity and growth for organizations.

His unique leadership skills have put Seamfix on the map, and at the forefront to

receive prestigious awards and recognitions like- Recognition as ‘One of the companies to inspire Africa, 2019’ by the ’London Stock Exchange Group, Software Development Company of the year (Nigeria Tech Awards 2017, 2018 & 2020), Most Innovative Tech Company of the year (Nigeria Tech Awards 2019 & 2020)