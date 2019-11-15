The Nigerian Navy, in conjunction with the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), will be organising the 17th edition of the Chief of Naval Staff U-14 boys and Naval Officers Wives U-17 girls football competition, slated for November 23 -30, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking after a meeting with YSFON officials, aimed at putting logistics in order, ahead of the tournament, Director of Sports, Nigerian Navy, Commodore S.S Bello, assured that the Navy is ready to organise a memorable championship all Nigerians would be proud of.

“The Nigerian Navy for the past16 years has collaborated with YSFON to organise the CNS competition, and this year’s edition will not be an exemption.

“Over the years, we’ve used the tournament to promote grassroots football development in the country, and that’s what we want to sustain,” he said.

According to him, all logistics have been put in place for a successful tournament with a promise that the Navy will ensure that all the teams feel at home in Ibadan throughout the duration of the competition aimed at developing young talents.

Commodore Bello also commended YSFON for their efforts in grassroots sports development, declaring that the body needs the support of all Nigerians to sustain the good work they’re doing.

“YSFON have been synonymous with grassroots sports development in the country and the Nigerian Navy is proud of what they’re doing, and I urge all sports loving Nigerians to partner the federation to develop young talents,” the military chief said.

In his reaction, YSFON Vice President, North Central, Mustapha Ahlladey, advised well meaning Nigerians, government and corporate bodies to emulate same so that the game of football can go places in Africa and the world. ‘We promise to continue to catch them at the grassroots,”Alladey concluded.