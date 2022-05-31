From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Nigerian Navy flag-off the celebration of its 66 years anniversary on Tuesday with a free medical outreach for the people of Agudama Epie, its host community, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command (CNC), Rear Admiral Idi Abbas explained that the gesture was to further prove the Command’s commitment toward boosting its relationship with the host community.

According to him, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo has directed the Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, to carry out a free medical outreach to its host community, as part of the celebration.

Represented by Commodore Clement Atebi, Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Command, Abbas said the free medical services offered by the Navy ranges from eye tests , free eye glasses, dental care, with toothpaste and brushes, anti-malaria medication and blood sugar test, among others.

He said that the initiative was one of the ways through which the navy was reaching out to the poor and the needy in the society.

“The Nigerian Navy is using this opportunity to fulfil and carry out its corporate social responsibility to the people, in marking her anniversary celebration.

“Our objective is to render free medical service to the poor and the needy in the society.”

The Paramount Ruler of Agudama Epie, Community, Chief Gospel Aputapu lauded the Nigerian Navy, for the free medical outreach to his people.

He urged them to also give a quota to the host community, during recruitment exercise for the indigenes that are ready to join the Nigerian Navy.

Chief Aputapu appealed to the Navy to also join them in the security aspect to safeguard lives and property of the Agudama Epie residents.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Emmanuel Otavie aged 70 who was screened and given free eye glasses, commended the navy for the medical outreach.

Also, Mrs Eunice Senivie aged 60 tested and given drugs for malaria expressed gratitude to the Navy for the drugs.

