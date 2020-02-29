Joe Apu

The Nigerian Navy is sailing strongly in the area of sports and, particularly, in the field of golf, following the emergence of David Paul Angugo as the latest professional.

The emergence of David, a PT rating in the service of the Nigerian Navy, brings the number of pro golfers to five, as the latest pro followed in the footsteps of Peter Buba, Wale Laniya, Rasheed Ogunbo and Ibrahim Schokai.

The rise to five keeps the Nigerian Navy at the top of pro golfers in the military, the Nigerian Air Force three while the Nigerian Army has two only.

What makes the coming of age of David special is that he is the only player that has grown from the grounds of the Dolphin Golf Club, Navy Town, Ojo as a caddie. While the likes of Buba started from the Ikoyi Club 1938, just as Rasheed Ogunbo, Wale Laniya (IBB Golf Course), Ibrahim Schokai from the Jaji Golf Club; David’s interest stemmed from when he followed his mother often times passing through the golf course.

An elated David, in a chat with Sun Sports on Saturday, said making it to the pro ranks is a dream come true.

“I battled to qualify for six years, but failed and left many people disappointed despite their support. But, this time around, I was able to make the cut out of a total of 72 players that started the race and I made it to the best 18 nationwide.

“My turning a pro would not have been possible without the support of the Nigerian Navy, the Dolphin Golf Club, Engrs Francis Olo and Kronakegha Uti, resident pros of the club who took me to various golf courses around the country, former captain of the club, Babatunde Ajayi and my family.”