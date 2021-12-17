From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice- Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo has said any naval personnel found culpable in economic sabotage would be brought to book.

Gambo stated this during his remarks at the headquarters of the Central Naval Command (CNC), Yenagoa on Friday shortly after commissioning of projects.

The naval boss who commended the Central Naval Command for its operations and recent arrests said the expectations of the naval headquarters and the defence headquarters is that any personnel found culpable in perpetration of economic sabotage would face the law.

“So far so good, Central Naval Command has been doing very well in operations as visible in the few weeks, the arrests that are being undertaken. I have just briefed the FOC on the expectations of the Naval Headquarters and Defence Headquarters in making sure that any personnel that is found culpable in perpetration of economic sabotage of our country should be brought to book and use as an example. So I congratulate the Command, NNS Soroh, and the Eastern fleet because there was a good show during the Chief of Naval Staff Annual Sea inspection and Exercise Quiet Waters. It was quite instructive,” he said.

Projects commissioned by Gambo include the Mast Island and the Nigerian Navy Ship(NNS), Soroh Regulating Office.

Commenting on the projects he commended the leadership of the Command for adding value stressing that that the more value the leadership adds would serve as an encouragement for those that would come after them.

Earlier the Commander of NNS Soroh, Commodore Patrick Effah had explained to Gambo and his entourage that having a Regulating Office became imperative to boost the operations of NNS Soroh especially because it involves arrest and detention of suspects for further investigations.

According to him before now the Base Regulating Office was a container that lacked standard Detention Quarters for the custody of suspects.

He disclosed that the new Regulating Office contains five cells,, offices and officer of the Day Cabin which would provide accommodation for criminals and also serve as offices for officers and men involved in the handling of suspects.

