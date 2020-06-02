Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy has rounded off its 64th anniversary at its headquarters in Calabar with a Ceremonial Sunset.

The Sunset, also known as “Retreat Call”, and coinciding with the 2020 Nigerian Navy Week, is a solemn ceremony which involves a bugle call, and the hoisting and lowering of flags to signal the end of day and ushers in a new one.

As part of activities to mark the occasion, the Command undertook a number of activities, including distribution of palliatives and Personal Protective Equipment as well as the commissioning of a sickbay at the Headquarters Eastern Naval Command.

Other activities included the commissioning of the remodelled Otiko and Saidu Girls Hostel at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Borokiri and 200 capacity Boys’ Hostel in Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Akpabuyo as well as the Protestant Chapel at Naval Outpost, Ikuru.

Speaking during the occasion, the Special Guest of Honour, Rear Admiral EO Ekwe (retd), commended personnel of the Navy for maintaining the country’s maritime security, economic prosperity and reducing other vices.

‘I must commend your professionalism, integrity, teamwork and unyielding commitment which assisted the Eastern Naval Command to successfully undertake a series of operations within her area of operations.

‘This is in line with the vision and mission of the Chief of Naval Staff with a view to ensuring maritime security and ultimately economic prosperity.

‘I am gladdened that you improved your patrol efforts to reduce the activities of illegal bunkers and refinery operations as well as anti-smuggling activities, anti-piracy/sea robbery which led to the arrest of numerous vessels, persons and the seizure of petroleum products as well as metric tons of crude oil,’ he said.

He enjoined the personnel to brace up to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 into the barracks and commended the Command for conforming with the federal government’s measures to curb the pandemic.

On his part, Rear Admiral Taye Imam, the Chief Staff Officer, also commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, for the wonderful support given to the Command, adding that Navy would sour higher in years ahead.

Dignitaries present include the Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Navy Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran, and the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory, Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke.