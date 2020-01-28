PHILIP NWOSU

Usman Dauda Abdulkareem, a Nigerian Navy personnel who also doubles as the photographer of the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-EteIbas, has won the Golden Fox Awards of the 2019 Calcutta International Film Festival in India.

Petty Officer Abdulkareem picked the award following his submission of a movie script titled “Grand Father’s Address”, which was adjudged winner of the feature script category.

Abdulkareem is a prolific writer who has authored two books “Diary of a Peasant Child” and “African Cowboy”.