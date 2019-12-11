Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

As part of its social responsibility initiative, the Nigerian Navy NNS Lugard, Lokoja has provided some toilet facilities to some primary schools and borehole facilities to some communities in Kogi State.

While commissioning one of the toilet facilities in St Mary’s UBE School, Lokoja the commandant of NNS Lugard, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu said the idea behind the projects was contained in the mission and vision of the Chief of Naval Staff who had directed that every naval formation in the country must provide some Social amenities that are beneficial to the host communities.

He said the Chief of Naval Staff believes that in fighting crimes and criminalities, the human relations angle must be thoroughly explored so that both the Navy and the host communities will continue to have robust relationship.

Rear Admiral Olotu who disclosed that other communities in the state had benefitted from the Navy’s gestures, also mentioned that some boreholes were sunk in Idah while markets, standard medical facilities and sport complexes were provided in Banda community where a new barrack and gigantic administration block were recently commissioned.

The commandant while responding to request from the community also promise to fix Banda Primary School and to ensure that qualified indigenes of host communities are considered for the yearly naval recruitment.

He expressed the hope that as soon as the new chapter of the Navy Officers’ Wives Association was inaugurated in the state, more community projects will be unveiled especially within the host communities and rural areas.

Responding on behalf of the Chairman SUBEB, Dr Jubril Seidu, who is the Director Account and Administration, expressed joy for the kind gesture of the Navy and said it was the first of its kind in the area.

He said the major problem of the school which comprise of primary and secondary schools was toilet facilities which the Navy has magnanimously solved and called on other corporate organizations to emulate the Navy saying government cannot provide everything.