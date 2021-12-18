BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Navy said it would continue to secure the maritime environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa said this during the 2021 Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset for Lagos area which held at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Apapa.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The FOC was represented by the Command’s Chief Staff Officer Rear Adm. Habila Zakaria.

The FOC said that the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, would continue to provide and ensure a conducive environment for the maritime sector to flourish in the country.

“I assure you that the CNS will continue to leverage on all factors of national recreation, technology, training, teamwork and synergy to improve the services of the Nigerian Navy.

“This will re-energise the Nigerian Navy and enhance her as a well-motivated naval force in the discharge of her constitutional mandate.

“This has been the CNS mantra and we, in the Lagos area will ensure that the maritime environment is secured for economic activities to thrive,” Gbassa said.

He urged military personnel to reflect on the expectations of the maritime stakeholders and brace-up to whatever sacrifice they may be called upon to make in ensuring safety of the maritime environment.

The FOC said that the Ceremonial Sunset was an age old naval tradition often done as part of the formalities to bring the activities of the year to a close.

“Although largely a regimental display, it is often tempered with a mien of social context where we invite dignitaries to a cocktail.

“The event has been arranged with cordiality while observing the COVID-19 protocols,” Gbassa said.

Also Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, the Special Guest of Honour at the 2021 Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset, called on Nigerians to be more committed to the progress and well-being of the nation, by contributing their quotas to her development.

Admiral Unurhiere reminded guests at the occasion that each person has something within them to contribute for the betterment of the nation.

He said: “As we relax and enjoy the yuletide season in the build-up to 2022, let us spare thoughts for what we individually and corporately will do to enhance Nigeria’s prosperity and by extension humanity.

“We must all be reminded that there is none of us that do not have something to offer. We are all stakeholders in humanness and must therefore be willing to play.

“The increasing volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity of the environment we operate in dictates that each and every one of be innovative and willing to question long-held assumptions and beliefs.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“This is the certain way to responding and sometimes correctly anticipating future threats. Our thinking is key to this endeavour, and the thinking that created a challenge will never be sufficient to solve it.”