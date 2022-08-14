Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA has arrived Port of Bissau in Guinea Bissau, after a 7 days voyage from Lagos.

The sail to Guinea Bissau, the Navy said, was in actualization of the Federal Government’s directive for the force to convey military hardware meant for its troops to enable them carry out stabilization mission in that country.

A statement from the Spokesman of the Western Naval Command, Commander Edward Yeibo said NNS KADA’s Ship Company was received by the Nigerian Ambassador to Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde, Amb John James, the ECOWAS representative in Guinea Bissau, Prof Hamidu Boli, Deputy Force Commander Colonel Antoine Kore amongst other dignitaries.

During the reception of NNS KADA, the Ambassador was filled with joy in receiving a vessel of such magnitude in Guinea Bissau.

He expressed appreciation that the arrival of NNS KADA to Guinea Bissau was a strong indication that Nigeria is very much concerned in the wellbeing of her counterparts in ECOWAS and Africa as whole. Amb John James used the opportunity to assure the citizens of Guinea Bissau that the presence of NNS KADA in Guinea Bissau was not for drumbeats of war as against the speculations by the public, but rather the presence of NNS KADA was a supportive role to Guinea Bissau to achieve stability, peace and order and economic development.

He reiterated that ‘’ it does not matter whether Nigeria as a Nation has problems or not, we should always be there for our ECOWAS counterparts’’. He therefore charged the Nigerian Contingents in Guinea Bissau to ensure that the delivered military hardware was used for the supportive roles which it was meant for.

Similarly, the ECOWAS representative in Guinea Bissau, Prof Hamidu Boli thanked the Nigerian government for once again showing why she is the giant of Africa for deploying a vessel of such gigantic size to Guinea Bissau. He added that Nigeria has always shown that she will be behind the stability and integration of ECOWAS countries. He also, appreciated Nigeria for the show of concern to all ECOWAS troubled countries.

The Commanding Officer NNS KADA, Navy Captain Reginald Adoki, also thanked the Nigerian Ambassador to Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde for the effusive reception accorded the Ships’ Company. He disclosed that the voyage of NNS KADA with military hardware was in fulfillment of the Federal Government’s directive to transport military hardware for ECOWAS Support Stabilization Mission in Guinea Bissau.