Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, who announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said it was in response to national concerns.

“The Nigerian navy wishes to inform the general public and prospective applicants that its 2020 recruitment exercise has been put on hold till further notice in response to national concerns.

” Consequently, the online registration for the 2020 recruitment has been suspended and the recruitment portal deactivated with immediate effect,” he said.

It may be recalled that the online registration for the 2020 Recruitment had commenced on March 11 and was scheduled to close on April 21.(NAN)