The Nigerian Navy (NN), on Tuesday, unveiled new houses for the Chief Boatswain’s Mates (CBM) of the Western Naval Command (WNC) and Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC).

Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), WNC and Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony, held at the Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, said that it was part of the naval authorities’ efforts to boost the morale of the personnel.

“It is a unique opportunity to unveil the institutional houses, as part of the going and consistent efforts by the NN to boost personnel’s morale through various welfare programmes,” he said.

Daji said that the new institutional houses were in appreciation for the CBM’s dedication to duty.

“The CBMs as admirals of the lower deck are leaders and the backbone of every major shore establishment in the NN due to their rich experience by virtue of their long years of service.

“The CBMs are a veritable link and moderating influence between the officers and the ratings’ cadres. They train, direct and supervise working parties and routine maintenance in the NN establishments,” he said.

The FOC expressed the hope that it would spur other ratings to aspire to attain the rank of Navy Warrant Officer (NOW) and the office of CBM.

“Therefore, these institutional houses being inaugurated today are symbolic of NN’s appreciation for their dedication to duty and to spur other ratings to aspire to attain the rank of NWO and the office of CBM,” he said.

Daji said that the navy would continue to improve on the welfare of the officers and their families to ensure that they were comfortable in carrying out their constitutional duties.

“This is a further testimony to the Chief of the Naval Staff’s untiring efforts at upgrading the existing infrastructure and develop new ones across all commands, units and establishments in the Nigerian navy,” he said.

He assured the chief of naval staff that the houses would be well-maintained and that the command would continue to accord priority to improving the infrastructure provided by government in all the barracks and bases.

“It is pertinent to mention that the NN would not have been able to accomplish the enormous infrastructural development witnessed over the past five years without the support of the Federal Government,” he said. (NAN)