BY PHILIP NWOSU

The newly acquired Nigerian Navy warship, NNS KADA, has arrive the Port of Luanda, Angola for diplomatic visit, enroute Nigeria.

The visit, according the Nigerian Navy, is part of scheduled port call to friendly countries on the vessels homeward voyage to Nigeria.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A statement by the Nigerian Navy Spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo Vaughan said the visit of NNS Kada to Luanda came 13 days after the ship paid a similar visit to the Port of Cape Town, South Africa.

On arrival in Luanda, the statement said, NNS KADA was received by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Angola, Prof Monique Ekpong, also the Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, Amb Adenike Ukonga and a delegation from the Naval Headquarters led by the Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu who represented the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), accompanied by other senior officers namely the Defence Attache to Angola, Commodore Mohammed Muye, Commodore Yusuf Idris and Captain Badamasi Yahuza.

During the visit, the CNS representative, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu appreciated the Angolan government for their support in receiving the ship. The representative of the Luanda Port Harbour Master, Joser R Amaral, recalled that Angola and Nigeria has had a long standing relationship over years and pledged to provide any additional support required by the ship.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Meanwhile, at a later visit to the National Directorate of Defence Policy, Angola, the Director, Lieutenant General Barbosa Antunes Epalanga, noted that the relationship between both countries was consolidated with the creation of defence sections at the embassies in both Luanda and Nigeria.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for further engagements between both countries’ military in combating threats such as terrorism. While thanking the Nigerian government for choosing Luanda as one of the ports to be visited, the representative of the CNS, Angolan Navy, Rear Admiral Cosme Faria, emphasized the need to have some maritime exercises between both countries in the future for enhanced maritime security of the Gulf of Guinea.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Similarly during a courtesy call on Nigeria’s Ambassador to Angola, Her Excellency, Amb (Prof) Monique Ekpong thanked the Angolan government for granting the approval for the ship to stop over in Luanda Port. The Amb also called for more bilateral engagements between both countries.

It would be recalled that NNS KADA departed the United Arab Emirates on Friday 1 April 2022 after a Change of Flag ceremony and she is expected to arrive Nigeria on 27