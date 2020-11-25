A Nigerian registered non-governmental organisation (NGO), Every Woman Hope Centre (EWHC), has been declared by the Secretariat of Convention on Biological Diversity (SCBD), United Nations’ Environment Programme (UNEP), as leader in bio-safety commitments, out of 150 global commitments, as of November 20, 2020.

The declaration was made in the count down to the UNEP in Kunming, China next year, tagged: “Sharm El-Sheikh to Kunming Action Agenda for Nature and People.”

Details of the global feat and unique achievement are contained in the SCBD programme website: https://www.cbd.int/action-agenda. EWHC was founded by Edel-Quinn Ijeoma Agbaegbu, the Nigeria’s Country Representative, Voluntary Peer Review (VPR) Process, CBD, UNEP.

Following recent development, relating to the commitment to mobilise strategic plans and actions for public awareness purposes on bio-safety and biodiversity, as well as facilitate awareness-raising activities to disseminate adequate information on implementation strategies, EWHC announced in a statement, yesterday, that it has entered into partnership with the National – Management Agency (NBMA), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Environment; to actualise its goals and commitments for the action agenda.