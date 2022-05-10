Popular Nigerian social media comedian LinoMrLion, whose real names are Wemimo Iyiola Samson, has promised to continue to care for the less privileged in the country.

LinoMrlion is one of the rare humans whose golden heart beats for the purpose of making life better for the poor.

It is quite easy for the Turkey-based ace comic act to relate with the plights of the underprivileged in the society, having raced through the wilderness of life to become one of the most successful entertainers in Nigeria.

Wemino is unrepentantly committed to the course of the poor that many in his social stratification will loathe with disdain and never want anything to do with them. However, he has consistently maintained that it negates his principle to blow his trumpet or mention what he has done to bring succor to the indigent.

LinoMrlion, is, however, determined to continue on the path and this time, take the care for the poor to another level, by launching a charity organisation to principally serve them in the future.

“Mentioning one will violate my personal principle as regards the act of giving, but am working on floating an organisation that will see to the welfare of less privileged back at home. When it’s ready for takeoff, that one can be publicized”, Linomrlion stated.

The funnyman, who grew up in Lagos State, endured hardship at an early age in life when death took his father. But where he is today does not look like where he is coming from; the very believe he holds that the poor, who the society has rejected, have the seed of greatness.

“I was born into a religious family in Oshodi, Lagos, but my pastor dad, unfortunately, passed away when I was just 10 years of age and therefore, my mother had to work very hard to raise me and my other three siblings”, LinoMrLion

revealed.

Speaking further, LinoMrLion said, “I had to hustle through life, getting my education at Augflow Primary School, Oshodi, and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta. I capped it up with MBA at the Aydin Istanbul University, Turkey”.

On his style and content, he spoke on the things that make him different from the rest.

“My comedy skits stand out because 98% of them are shot in a foreign land, but we still manage to localize our content. While I aspire to reach the level of top acts in the industry, what I am doing presently is well received by my fans.

“I think my slang is peculiar. I have seen that some artists love it and use it as well. I am proud of that. My style in terms of clothing also speaks volumes about me”,

LinoMrLion added.