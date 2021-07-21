Nigerian optometrists have expressed their expectations for newly elected President of the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), Dr Obinna Awiaka.

Recently, at the 44th Annual General Meeting of the NOA held at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel, the business mogul, whose charming manifesto of reuniting, rebuilding and rebranding the association captivated majority of the delegates, was elected President to pilot the affairs of the association over the next two years.

Dr Obinna Awiaka, a seasoned practitioner based in Lagos, promised to help standardize the quality of eye care delivery and advance the profession in Nigeria through education, advocacy and training. The new helmsman is resolute in helping tackle quackery and other vices that contribute to the increasing rate of avoidable blindness and visual impairment in the country.

Among those who expressed their opinion on the expectations for the new administration include the Registrar of the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN), Professor Ebele UzoDike,

Dr Nkem Okoroafor, a seasoned, well-known member of the NOA and senior and respected member of the NOA, Dr Franca Awurum, who wants the team to work towards harmonising the disparity in service and welfare packages between private and public service practitioners.

Among those elected alongside Dr Obinna Awiaka to lead the NOA include Dr Oluchi John-Isiodu (VP East), Dr Temple Nwosu (VP North), Dr Afe Dania (VP South), Dr Ogechi Nwokedi (VP West), Dr Victor Aliche (General Secretary), Dr Priscilia Imade (Assistant Secretary), Dr Chioma Nwogwugwu (Treasurer), Dr Genevieve Njiko Inno-Nwakpuda (Financial Secretary) and Dr Okechukwu Egboluche (Public Relations Officer).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.