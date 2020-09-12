Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Nigerian-owned Direct-To-Home (DTH) free television broadcast satellite service provider, OurTV, has secured the broadcast rights to show the Spanish top flight division – Laliga Santander in Nigeria.

The management of OurTV, who disclosed the news, have disclosed that haven secured the broadcast rights, they will be broadcasting Laliga Matches LIVE on their “Our Sports Channel 120.”

Speaking on the development, OurTV Head of Marketing, Mr Olusola Peters said: “The partnership is part of the fulfilment of one of the promises made to our esteemed OurTV users and sports lovers who have constantly been demanding for Live Matches.

“This is one major milestone for OurTv and we want to thank our esteemed users who have always believed and supported us. We value your input and suggestions as it is a core culture in OurTv to listen and please our viewers as much as we can. You asked for it. You now have it. Congratulations to us all. This is the beginning and it can only get better.”

OurTV is a satellite service with a onetime payment of set-up boxes that offers over eighteen unique and exciting channels with the use of homegrown services. The company had entered in a partnership with Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) in 2015, leading to the use of NIGCOMSAT facilities.

“OurTv is unique in so many ways in that it is a Nigerian product and service as it was packaged by Nigerians and transmitting on Nigerian satellite,” Mr Peters said.

He disclosed that there is no monthly subscription for the TV as it is targeted at every Nigerian home, offices and businesses.

‘‘OurTv is unique in so many ways, it is Nigerian, aggregated in Nigeria and transmitting on Nigerian satellite, it is being received on a decoder made in Nigeria by Nigerians.

“OurTV has a Unique Value Proposition which every Nigerian, home, family and business will be proud to associate with.

‘‘Every Nigerian home needs OurTV for entertainment, relaxation, news, education, kids, sports and for everything you value from Television,’’ said the marketing head.