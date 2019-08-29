Vera Wisdom-Bassey

A Pakistan Company, Brookes Pharmaceutical and Pharamplus a Nigerian Pharmaceutical company has unveil into the Nigeria market, Pyodine, a wound care product.

According to the manufacturers, the drug is a healing product with various specification, Pyodine solution 10 per cent, Pyodine scrub 7.5 per cent, Pyodine mouthwash one per cent, and Pyodine gel. “The drug is good in the healing of wounds and is specially made for surgical purposes. It is available in different dosage and treatment forms, which includes; Pyodine solution, Pyodine surgical scrub, Pyodine mouthwash and also Pyodine gel, and is distributed by Pharmaplus Nigeria Limited.

Speaking on the efficacy of the drug, the immediate past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), and founder and chairman of Pharmaplus Nigeria Limited, Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai, said he came in contact with the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Company, when late Dora Akunyili, who was the then Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) introduced him to the company.

He said, the late Akunyili believed that Pakastine had the best drug so far in the world. “It is a long awaited wound care products that will intervene in the management of wounds in the country.

While noting that infection is one of the most frequent complications of wound healing despite the use of antibiotics and modern sterile techniques, he said, “many families has lost their loved ones as a result of complications and nosocomial infection. The first of its kind in Nigeria is recommended for any form of surgery because of its healing purpose.”

“The drug is manufactured from Brookes Pharma a world class manufacturing plant under the current good manufacturing practice using the world premium source of API from Ashland, USA.

“The product will add value to the healthcare delivery system in Nigeria,” he added.

On his part, Director Global Business, Pakistan, Mr. Adnan Ali Khan, said there are two categories of the drug launched. Pyodine solution and Oxofine both are good for chronic wounds, and are amazing products.

“The Pakistan has a very dynamic and vibrant health industry, which includes more than 700 licensed manufacturers of pharmaceutical sector.

“The strict regulatory regime, compliance of international obligations, collaboration with international research based pharmaceutical organisations innovation and R&D are the hallmarks of the industry. This sector has infrastructure, dynamism, quality, human resource and experience to provide quality medicines at globally competitive rates.”

He believes that Nigeria will benefits from these drugs. “Nigeria has always been our first priority because they had the same population as Pakistan with over 200,000 people. The collaboration is to strengthen the relationship of both countries in terms of commercial purpose.”