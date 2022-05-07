Nigerian para-athlete Ifeanyichukwu Madubuike has been banned for three years after failing two drug tests.

The 25-year-old represented Nigeria in the 100m and 400m, in the T47 class, at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

He was seventh in the 100m final but was disqualified from the 400m heats, for running out of his lane.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A statement from the International Paralympic Committee states that the Nigerian positive results came after an out-of-competition test on 11 March 2021 and an in-competition one eight days later. The start of the ban was backdated to 23 April 2021, meaning Madubuike will be eligible to compete again from 22 April 2024. The T46/47 classes are for athletes with unilateral upper limb impairment.