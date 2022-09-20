By Chinelo Obogo

In celebration of his birthday, one of the great grand children of late Igwe Paul Okolie, the Obiriolemgbe of Amorka Kingdom in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, Prince Chibuzor Okolie, has donated food items to the less privileged in Cambodia.

Chubuzor who is called Phyno by friends, has, for over a decade, maintained his policy giving back to the society, in his effort to reduce poverty.

He donated food items including bags of rice, cartons of noodles, drinks, cooking items and money to mark his birthday.

He said he always makes sure he gives back a portion of his income even when he doesn’t have a large pool of capital, because according to him, good will always come to those who are generous and lend freely.