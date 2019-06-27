The Nigerian man who was picked up by a helicopter in a highway gridlock, enroute Lagos, had “suffered a stroke,” according to new findings.

A video surfaced on social media platforms, earlier in the week, where an unidentified passenger made a chopper land in the middle of a highway, after having been stuck alongside others in a traffic between Benin and Ore.

When the now-viral video took over the internet, it generated mixed feelings and differing interpretations as many had claimed that the helicopter was rescuing the girlfriend of a billionaire from the “two-hour long” gridlock.

Others insinuated it was a billionaire and had actualy named a Nigerian billionaire from the South South, (he quickly debunked it) that was being lifted away from the traffic jam.

The British Broadcasting Corporation reported, yesterday, that the company which owns the chopper said the passenger had suffered a stroke — a development which necessitated the emergency landing.

“It is normal to respond to emergency calls,” it added.

In response to the multiple questions raised on social media, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirmed that it was aware of the incident and added that the chopper had to “land in an unscheduled diversion to pick up someone.

“The NCAA is fully aware of the viral video of the Helicopter that landed on the highway. NCAA has commenced a full-scale investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the unscheduled diversion. As soon as the investigation is concluded, the outcome will be made public,” the agency’s spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday