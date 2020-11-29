Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has assured that the 2020 pilgrims will be airlifted from the Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos to Israel.

He gave the assurance, yesterday, during the inspection of facilities at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Haipang, Jos, where the Secretary to the Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu, said there would be no need for pilgrims to travel to Abuja before taking off to Israel.

He said: “My joy is that pilgrims will travel to Israel for 2020 pilgrimage from the Yakubu Gowo Airport Jos and by the grace of God, the 2020 pilgrims traveling from Nigeria to Israel will no more go to Abuja. We will fly our pilgrims directly from Jos to Israel.

Prof. Atu said the government would look into the challenges of furniture and scanning machines that were lacking at the Airport.

The Manager of Yakubu Gowon Airport, Mr. Ayinla Olufemi, said other than the challenge of furniture and scanning machine at the Airport, every other facility had been put in place.