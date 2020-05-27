Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Nigerian politicians have been urged to emulate the simple nature and forgiving spirit of children in order to build a peaceful society.

In a statement personally signed by the former governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, on the occasion of the celebration of the Children’s Day, she urged our political leaders to reflect and emulate on the virtues of children to build a virile society where peace and trust will reign.

The statement reads:

‘Happy Children’s Day to every child in the world. On this very unique Children’s Day under the restriction placed on humanity by reason of COVID-19 endermic, for me, our children are our superheroes, also. COVID-19 had no power over their spirit despite keeping them locked down.

‘They lighten our homes with so much joy in spite of the gloomy weather. Thank you, children, for your beautiful distraction and keeping us warm and happy always. I believe just as you do that there will be many more Children’s Day celebration in the open going forward by God’s grace.

‘Children are an inspiration and if adults, especially our political leaders, could emulate them in certain aspects of their lives, like in simplicity, trust, their conflict resolution style (easily forgiving without remembering the pain and embracing almost immediately), in areas of trust and lots more, what a happy world we will have!

‘Children are a defence; they keep warm from loneliness and keep the enemy at bay when we are feeble. Imagine how dull our homes would be if they do not lighten up our homes always with their laughter. For instance, helping us forget that we are on lockdown and the enemy is roaring out there. They sure do give hope.

‘Children are the future, show me your children and I can tell you exactly how your future/nation will look like. A solid child is a solid future.

‘Lets us as parents, as a people, as a nation, invest in our children heavily, let them be the best they can be in health, knowledge, morals and everything good.

‘As parents and leaders, let us be their examples, their heroes, like Whitney Huston sang: “Every child is searching for a hero… let the Children’s laughter, remind us of how we use to be.”‘

‘Let’s prioritise time for them and make it worthwhile, for they will not always be children.

‘Let us look around us and ensure no child is on the street, hungry and without shelter or good education.’