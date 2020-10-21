Steve Agbota

The Nigerian maritime sector may have lost over N10 billion in revenue in the last two days following the ongoing #EndSARS protests which paralysed Port’s economy activities at Apapa and Tin Can Island in Lagos.

The groups of #EndSARS protesters, which included clearing agents, truckers and Apapa youths, yesterday continued their call for an end to police brutality, extortion, Customs multiple units, bad roads and bad governance.

In making their demands, the protesters blocked the two-port access roads leading into the Lagos ports, Wharf Road and Creek Road, thereby paralysing port activities at the nation’s PREMIER seaports.

The #EndSARS protesters in conjunction with some truckers, blocked the two major ports access roads with articulated vehicles, thereby making entry and exit operations in the port difficult. They chanted and sang “EndSARS, Stop corruption in our ports, End Customs Police units in our ports. We don’t want Customs, Police brutality in our ports.”

Speaking with Daily Sun, the National Coordinator, Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders, Osita Chukwu, said the ports must have lost over N10 billion in the two days of the protests looking at turnaround of the vessels, the NPA relaxation maintenance and charges, duty payment, the parking of vessels and so on. He said the eonomic implication of the protest will be huge as it has crippled port activities with clearing agents and others now venting their anger over extortion, corruption and other challenges they are facing at the hands of port’s security agents.

He added: “In the line of the frieght forwarders, the Customs has set up Customs police in order to harass clearing agents working in the ports.

Chukwu said there is nowhere in the world where government sets up Customs Police. Customs needs to be put in their place and let them know their duty because if they continue like this, within a short time, they will be behaving like police. “Let them know that they are to generate revenue and they are not enforcement agency or prosecuting agency. Customs police were formed to track Customs menace and anomalies not the freight forwarders and the Customs agents.”

According to him, the harassment of Customs police and other Customs units on freight forwarders is not acceptable, urging Controller General of Customs to dissolve Customs police.

He said Customs duty is to collect revenue not to harass and walking out people of their offices. He said if there’s any form of disobedience, they should call normal police to handle the matter not Customs police.