By Steve Agbota

Acting Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, has said that deliberate measures and investments are being undertaken by the Authority to create a fully digital ecosystem in all the country’s port locations by 2025.

Giving a presentation on his organisation’s “Digitalisation Roadmap and Current Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Implementation Status” at the 41st Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) Annual Council Meeting and 16th Round-table Conference of Managing Directors of PMAWCA, in Douala – Cameroon, Bello-Koko, informed the delegates that a lot of work has gone into the smart port transformation agenda of the Authority, aimed at the enthronement of paperless, time saving and cost efficient port operations.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The NPA’s helmsman who was represented by the Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Prof Idris Abubakar, said that the NPA first deployed a main computer system in 1975 to improve its payroll management, billing, statistical and accounting systems.

He said from 1992, the deployment of personal computers was done at each port location to ease data management, and information sharing was difficult as there was no connectivity between the ports.

“In 2011 the Authority reviewed its ICT strategy in line with its new role as landlord, following the concession of port terminals in 2006. The primary focus of the new strategy is on enterprise computing and heavy dependence on network infrastructure, along with a centralised and shared database.

“The adoption by NPA of a phased ICT deployment is geared towards achieving a fully integrated port operating system; to foster relationship with all internal and external stakeholders, to streamline NPA’s internal business processes; to make use of high-end smart technologies; as well as to record, monitor and utilise data for better decision making,” he said.

According to him, a five year plan is now being implemented by the Authority for the attainment of a fully digitalised port system in Nigeria. He said so far, the Authority has deployed a portfolio of systems and infrastructure towards the actualization of its ICT objectives.

In his welcome message, President of PMAWCA and Director General of Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA), Mr. Micheal Luguje, described the conference theme; “Digitalised Port as a model of Port efficiency, as very relevant because more than ever, COVID-19 has indeed thought “us that, we live in a very fragile world. Within a space of time, the dynamics with regards to world trade and our ways of life can change dramatically.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .