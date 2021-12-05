By Steve Agbota

The Acting Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, has said that deliberate measures and investments are being undertaken by the Authority, to create a fully digital ecosystem in all the country’s port locations by 2025.

Giving a presentation on his organization’s “Digitalization Roadmap and Current Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Implementation Status” at the 41st Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) Annual Council Meeting and 16th Round-table Conference of Managing Directors of PMAWCA, in Douala – Cameroon, Bello-Koko informed the delegates that a lot of work has gone into the smart port transformation agenda of the Authority, aimed at the enthronement of a paperless, time saving and cost efficient port operations.

The NPA’s helmsman who was represented by the Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Prof Idris Abubakar, said that the NPA first deployed a main computer system in 1975 to improve its payroll management, billing, statistical and accounting systems.

He said from 1992, the deployment of personal computers was done at each port location to ease data management, and information sharing was difficult as there was no connectivity between the ports.

“In 2011 the Authority reviewed its ICT strategy in line with its new role as landlord, following the concession of port terminals in 2006. The primary focus of the new strategy is on enterprise computing and heavy dependence on network infrastructure, along with a centralised and shared database.

“The adoption by NPA of a phased ICT deployment is geared towards achieving a fully integrated port operating system; to foster relationship with all internal and external stakeholders, to streamline NPA’s internal business processes; to make use of high-end smart technologies; as well as to record, monitor and utilize data for better decision making,” he said.

According to him, a five year plan is now being implemented by the Authority for the attainment of a fully digitalised port system in Nigeria. He said so far, the Authority has deployed a portfolio of systems and infrastructure towards the actualization of its ICT objectives.

“These include Oracle Enterprise Business Suite for financial and human resources planning; Billing/Revenue and Invoice Management System (RIMS) to fast-track billing processing; Customer Portal/electronic Ship Entry Notice (eSEN)/Manifest Upload for shipping traffic management; Hyperion Budgeting for management of annual budget; Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence System (3Ci) for maritime domain awareness and management of vessel calls; Truck Call Up and Gate Access Control for the control and schedule of trucks to the ports as well as manage truck traffic around the port corridor,” he said.

With the international supply chain faced with several disruptions, the NPA MD said the Authority intends to focus on the smartness level of the port than the size of the port in order to optimize productivity and meet the expectations of port users.

“At NPA our goal is to leverage on technology to close the gap between us and the major international ports. A digitalized port helps in making better informed operational decisions, increased efficiency, improve collaboration amongst stakeholders, lower port costs and ultimately help to meet the ever increasing customer expectations in a timely manner”, he said.

In his welcome message, President of PMAWCA and Director General of Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA), Mr. Micheal Luguje, described the conference theme; “Digitalized Port as a model of Port efficiency, as very relevant because more than ever, COVID-19 has indeed thought “us that, we live in a very fragile world. Within a space of time, the dynamics with regards to world trade and our ways of life can change dramatically.”

“The impact of COVID-19 cannot be swept under the carpet so easily. Countries are now rebuilding again after many years of economic progress has been wiped off. As leaders in the maritime field entrusted with the responsibilities of facilitating trade and economic progress for our respective countries, we are here to have serious discussion on how we can continue to adjust in the face of this unwavering virus and how to plan and operate our ports to meet future challenges. The main aim is to explore diverse ways of using less to achieve more through the use of smart technologies”, he said.

