From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of efforts to resolve the power crisis that has crippled the economy since January, the Federal Government is set to fast-track the completion of Zungeru Hydropower, expected to deliver 2,630GWh of clean renewable electricity annually.

The project will engage over 300 key and highly-skilled professionals upon completion, according to the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy Agba, who made the statement while witnessing the Non-Load Test on Unit 1 of the 700MW Zungeru Hydropower project in Niger State.

Highlighting the composition of the dam, Agba said that the dam is built with a new engineering technology utilising Roller-Compacted Concrete (RCC) which has ensured the shortening of the completion of the core civil construction period by over two years while the electro-mechanical components, especially the 4-units Francis turbines are from the reputable world-class original equipment manufacturers, General Electric.

According to Agba, the implementation of the project is supposed to further enhance the engineering and technical knowledge acquisition of the Nigerian engineers in line with Presidential Order No 5 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The order, he explained, has immensely transformed most of the engineers on the project into world-class specialists based on acquired expertise on the project.

The economic benefits of the project for the people of Niger State, he said, include water supply schemes for community use, dry season farming and irrigation, flood control mechanism, aqua-tourism opportunities, increased economic and social well-being of the host community.

Agba said the leadership of Buhari, is committed to working together with all strategic partners in attaining the core objectives across the various energy reforms policies and will continue to promote and drive such initiatives.

While thanking the Chinese Government for the unique cooperation and synergy existing between China and Nigeria which has been pivotal to achieving the progress so far, the Minister also thanked the Niger State Governor, the good people of the state and the community, promising that with the joint efforts of the Niger State Government and the Federal Government, all due compensations would be paid to affected communities.

Earlier, the Project Consultant and chairman, Decrown West Africa Company Limited, Engineer Johnson Bamidele Olorunsola Adewumi, said on completion of the project, the Federal Republic would have delivered a world-class project by every standard.

‘This project will deliver 2,630GWh of clean renewable electricity annually from the second-largest dam reservoir in Nigeria,’ he said.